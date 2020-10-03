Park National Corp OH Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $332.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.62 and its 200-day moving average is $284.47. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

