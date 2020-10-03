Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 61.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 146,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 125,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

