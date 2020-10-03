Park National Corp OH Makes New $201,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

