Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,901 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 543,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 276,085 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 143,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000.

ESGV stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.