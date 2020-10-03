Park National Corp OH Purchases 2,444 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 50.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 401,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 96.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ING. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

