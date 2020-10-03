Park National Corp OH Sells 223 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,862 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of SMG opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

