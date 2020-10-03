Park National Corp OH Sells 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.62. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.