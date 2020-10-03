Park National Corp OH Sells 490 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $245.65 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.76 and a 200 day moving average of $208.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $455,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,569.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,023. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

