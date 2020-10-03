Park National Corp OH Takes $219,000 Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Westrock by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 0.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Westrock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 88,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Westrock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRK opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.51. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

