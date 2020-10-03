Park National Corp OH Takes $269,000 Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. FMR LLC raised its position in L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in L Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.