Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $15,534,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 601.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 184,656 shares during the period. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALV opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. Autoliv Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

