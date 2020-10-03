Park National Corp OH Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,227,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

