Park National Corp OH Takes Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in First Horizon National by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in First Horizon National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 48,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in First Horizon National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 60,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

FHN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

