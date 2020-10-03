Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 337,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,829 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

