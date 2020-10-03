Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $195.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $164.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $167.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,971.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 2,191.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $890,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

