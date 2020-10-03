PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 876,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 142.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $718.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.