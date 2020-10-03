PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 7.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares shot up 7.2% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.98. 9,836,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 4,471,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,913.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.