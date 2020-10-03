Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $100.00 at Union Gaming Research

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Union Gaming Research from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Union Gaming Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.