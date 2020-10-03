Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

