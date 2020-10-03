Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PB. Wedbush lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

PB opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

