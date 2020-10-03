Piper Sandler Comments on Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $23.82 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

