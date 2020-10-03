Piper Sandler Comments on Hancock Whitney Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:HWC opened at $19.63 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

