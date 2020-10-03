Piper Sandler Comments on TowneBank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TowneBank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

TOWN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in TowneBank by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TowneBank by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.