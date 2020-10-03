Piper Sandler Weighs in on UMB Financial Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for UMB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

UMBF opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

