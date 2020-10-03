Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Down 6.4%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96.

Piraeus Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSY)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

