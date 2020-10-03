Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $8.15. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 392,494 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.20.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

