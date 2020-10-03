PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cohu by 81.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Cohu stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.