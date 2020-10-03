PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

