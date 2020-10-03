PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $297,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $162.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.