PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 256,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

NTLA opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,845 shares of company stock valued at $472,665. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

