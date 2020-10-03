PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,101.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock worth $10,357,726. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHAK opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -317.95 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $95.79.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

