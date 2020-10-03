Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $436.15

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $436.15 and traded as low as $423.50. Polypipe Group shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 253,427 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 484 ($6.32) target price (down previously from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Polypipe Group from GBX 576 ($7.53) to GBX 519 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Polypipe Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 489.50 ($6.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.37 million and a PE ratio of 35.28.

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £344,800 ($450,542.27).

Polypipe Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

