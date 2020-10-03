Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,853 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter worth $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, Director Medhi Mahmud purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

