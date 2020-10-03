Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 25.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Hawaiian by 118.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hawaiian by 46.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 185.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

HA opened at $13.43 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -9.86 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

