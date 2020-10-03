Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Jeld-Wen worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at $917,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 13.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

