Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $5.21 Million in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 427,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $148,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

