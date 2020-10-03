Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,410,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $189.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average of $173.08.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

