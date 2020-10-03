Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Cohu worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

COHU opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.83. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.