Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Universal Electronics worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

