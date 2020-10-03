Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,033 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SYSCO by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

