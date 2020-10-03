Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $419.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

