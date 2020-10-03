Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 35.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,829 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,776,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,256,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 57,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,630,000 after buying an additional 68,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

