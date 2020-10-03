Private Trust Co. NA Buys 105 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,845,000 after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 454,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,694,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,473,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

