Private Trust Co. NA Buys 4,016 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth $333,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

EWS opened at $18.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.