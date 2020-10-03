Private Trust Co. NA Buys 685 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $53.68 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

