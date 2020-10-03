Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

INTU stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

