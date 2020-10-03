Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.02.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

