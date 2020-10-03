Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,876,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265,678 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20,509.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $79,508,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP opened at $47.80 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.