Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

