Private Trust Co. NA Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,019.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

